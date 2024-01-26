Bill Maher chides Dems for anti-Trump strategy in 2024: You can't just run on 'How can they like this guy?!'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher knocked Democrats for their current election strategy of solely attacking former President Trump.

Maher kicked off his panel discussion Friday night by complaining about how he's feeling "gypped" for the GOP primary since Trump is handily beating his remaining competitor, former U.N. Amb. Nikki Haley.

"We don't even get the audition phase of our reality show we call an election… I feel like I'm snubbed as a citizen," Maher quipped.

He then sounded the alarm on the "two liabilities" President Biden has, which polling in past months has shown he is losing with "Hispanics" and "people under 35."

"Let's take the first one. That's the issue of immigration, or at least it seems that's what the Democrats think it is. And yet they're the party that keeps losing Hispanics to the party of razor wire now," Maher said, referring to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott placing razor wire on the southern border at the center of a legal battle with the Biden administration.

"I also think it's not a great strategy to run a Democratic campaign based on ‘How can they like this guy?!’ Because some people just do… Maybe it's better to look at why he is winning among the people who ‘are rapists. And who do drugs,'" Maher continued, whipping out his Trump impersonation. "Maybe there's a fly in the ointment there."

The HBO host then tackled Biden's struggle to win over young voters, something he blamed on the "wedge issue" dividing Democrats over the Israel-Hamas war.

"The kids love Hamas," Maher said before railing against the "Oct. 7 deniers" who reject the atrocities the terrorist group committed against Israeli civilians.