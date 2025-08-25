Expand / Collapse search
Bill Maher slams modern entertainers for lacking old-school work ethic

Comedian told actress Barbara Eden that modern pop stars lack 'show must go on' mentality

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Bill Maher shreds modern pop stars for canceling shows Video

Bill Maher shreds modern pop stars for canceling shows

Comedian Bill Maher contrasted the resilience of older generations with the work ethic of today's performers during a conversation with actress Barbara Eden on "Club Random."

Comedian Bill Maher ripped modern pop stars for bailing on fans, contrasting them with older entertainers who pushed through adversity, in a Monday conversation with legendary "I Dream of Jeannie" actress Barbara Eden.

On his "Club Random" podcast, the two performers reminisced over memorable moments from their careers. Eden recalled breaking a rib before a New York theater performance but still taking the stage and earning a standing ovation. At another performance opening night in Vegas, she remembered feeling terrified and nervously wondering if she should say she was sick. But she still went on stage and performed.

Maher praised Eden for her understanding that the "show must go on." He contrasted her resilience with today's entertainers who cancel shows for various reasons.

BILL MAHER ADMITS HE STILL FEARS GETTING CANCELED DESPITE CULTURAL 'VIBE SHIFT' AFTER ELECTION

Bill Maher seated during appearance on 'Tonight Show'

HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher ripped today's pop stars for canceling shows on his "Club Random" podcast, August 25, 2025. (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

"Not to s--- on the younger generations, but like the older generations have this idea, ‘There’s no business like show business,’" Maher said. "They smile when they are low. And you just always go out there."

Maher said he only missed shows when he was forced to because he had Covid or when his flights were delayed.

"But I've never actually missed a show because I felt s----- right?" he added.

BILL MAHER SUGGESTS LEFT-WING CENSORSHIP DIED AFTER DEMOCRATS GOT CRUSHED IN 2024

Bill Maher with hands up smiling

"Real Time" and "Club Random" host Bill Maher said he had never canceled a  show because he was tired. (Screenshot/HBO)

"Today, pop stars often cancel shows just because they feel s----- …’I’m exhausted’ or I'm this… ‘No, I just can’t.' When a whole gaggle of people have paid and gotten babysitters or whatever they had to do to get their a-- out there and then you ‘just can’t’?" he blasted.

The liberal HBO host has ranted about the younger generations' lack of resilience previously on his podcast.

Bill Maher has frequently slammed American universities for "indoctrinating" today's youth. Video

Maher called today's young adults "fragile" like "hothouse plants," because they were "raised wrong." He also complained that ignorance doesn't stop young adults from giving their opinions on controversial issues, like the war in Gaza.

