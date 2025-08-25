Bill Maher slams modern entertainers for lacking old-school work ethic

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Bill Maher ripped modern pop stars for bailing on fans, contrasting them with older entertainers who pushed through adversity, in a Monday conversation with legendary "I Dream of Jeannie" actress Barbara Eden.

On his "Club Random" podcast, the two performers reminisced over memorable moments from their careers. Eden recalled breaking a rib before a New York theater performance but still taking the stage and earning a standing ovation. At another performance opening night in Vegas, she remembered feeling terrified and nervously wondering if she should say she was sick. But she still went on stage and performed.

Maher praised Eden for her understanding that the "show must go on." He contrasted her resilience with today's entertainers who cancel shows for various reasons.

"Not to s--- on the younger generations, but like the older generations have this idea, ‘There’s no business like show business,’" Maher said. "They smile when they are low. And you just always go out there."

Maher said he only missed shows when he was forced to because he had Covid or when his flights were delayed.

"But I've never actually missed a show because I felt s----- right?" he added.

"Today, pop stars often cancel shows just because they feel s----- …’I’m exhausted’ or I'm this… ‘No, I just can’t.' When a whole gaggle of people have paid and gotten babysitters or whatever they had to do to get their a-- out there and then you ‘just can’t’?" he blasted.

The liberal HBO host has ranted about the younger generations' lack of resilience previously on his podcast.

Maher called today's young adults "fragile" like "hothouse plants," because they were "raised wrong." He also complained that ignorance doesn't stop young adults from giving their opinions on controversial issues, like the war in Gaza.