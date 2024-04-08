Bill Maher debates Star Wars actor if youth today are 'fragile': 'Not their fault'

"Star Wars" actor Billy Dee Williams pushed back on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast after the liberal host called today's youth "fragile."

The two commiserated over not understanding the younger generations before Maher launched into a blistering tirade against today's youth.

The liberal host called modern young adults "fragile" like "hothouse plants," because they were "raised wrong."

"What about misinformed?" Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in Star Wars, offered, before suggesting the younger generations simply lacked a "sense of history."

Maher agreed, saying that the younger generation does "not know anything, but it's not their fault," as they were raised this way.

Maher touted how he received an average education while being raised in a small town, but his own experience equipped him with a basic understanding of the major subjects. He contrasted his experience with today's education system, which he argued pushes students to graduate no matter what.

"You don’t have to know anything, and they will sign that diploma and kick you out the door, if you even finish it," he said. "It's criminal."

Maher claimed that even though today's youth are ignorant about issues such as the war in Gaza, it doesn't sap their confidence in spouting off opinions.

Williams responded by arguing that there were certainly new challenges facing this generation, but he was hopeful for the future.

"Things have changed tremendously, but it doesn’t mean that it can’t be corrected," Williams said. "And it will be corrected. AI will certainly correct everything," he joked.

The pair then shifted the conversation to focus on how Artificial Intelligence would change society.

Maher has been a frequent critic of far-left "indoctrination" at Ivy-League schools and the anti-Israel protests that have cropped up on college campuses around the country after the October 7 terror attack.

In a January episode of his podcast, he told comedian Sebastian Maniscalco that schools were failing to educate students on the basics and that social media was "rotting" the brains of young people today.

