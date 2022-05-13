Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Bill Hagerty: We're rushing to take care of problems overseas

He says there are 'pressing' issues 'right here at home'

We have pressing problems at home we’re not addressing: Sen. Bill Hagerty Video

We have pressing problems at home we’re not addressing: Sen. Bill Hagerty

Sen. Bill Hagerty discusses the delay placed on aid to Ukraine in an effort to address issues in America on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., noted how the Biden administration is quick to provide aid to Ukraine while letting America crumble as domestic issues mount Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

SEN. BILL HAGERTY: We have pressing problems right here at home that we're not addressing… You've got people in Memphis that can't find formula for their children. People in Knoxville, they can't gas their tank up because it's too expensive in my home state of Tennessee. I'm from a flyover state, as they call it here in Washington. We have real problems here and it precipitates from the Biden administration — the policies that are taking basically war in America, collapsing our southern border, standing by as China wages war on our youth, killing more people with fentanyl than any other thing from the ages of 18 to 45 in America. That's the number one killer. China's fingerprint is on this and we're standing by and letting it happen, yet we're rushing to take care of problems overseas.

The Biden admin’s policies brought ‘war’ on America: GOP senator Video
