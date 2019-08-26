Bill de Blasio tells voters: To defeat Trump, 'choose the tallest candidate'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio touted his height during a televised town hall on Sunday, urging voters to "choose the tallest candidate" in order to defeat President Trump.

CNN's Ana Cabrera kicked off the primetime special by addressing the "elephant in the room," telling the 2020 candidate "you are really tall" and estimated how he's "a foot taller" than she is."

"But we're all Americans," de Blasio jokingly replied.

Cabrera then noted that if elected, de Blasio would be the "tallest president ever," exceeding Abraham Lincoln's 6'4 with his 6'5 standing.

"How is that height advantage working out for you?" Cabrera asked.

"Remember, the taller candidate has won every general election for president, but I think three times only. There's only three exceptions in the history of the republic," the New York City mayor said. "So if you want to get rid of Donald Trump, choose the tallest candidate.”

De Blasio is the tallest candidate in the 2020 field. Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke is the second tallest, tying Lincoln's 6'4. President Trump stands at 6'3.

The mayor's town hall was disrupted by a protestor who demanded further accountability from the NYPD following the 2014 death of Eric Garner. De Blasio faced a similar outburst at the Democratic debate in July. Daniel Pantaleo, the police officer who prosecutors say used a banned chokehold on Garner, was fired by the NYPD last week.

While he might be a skyscraper among presidential hopefuls, the mayor remains short in the polls. In the latest Fox News poll, de Blasio received only one percent among likely Democratic voters.