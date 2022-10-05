Sen. Bill Cassidy says soldiers should not be kicked out of military for refusing COVID vaccine

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Wednesday on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" the military is "ignoring the best science" by kicking out service members for refusing the coronavirus vaccine.

BILL CASSIDY: No, we should not [discharge them] and the reason I base that as a physician is that we know the previous exposure works like a vaccine. 80% of those folks statistically have been previously exposed to COVID. 80% of those people are now immune not because they've been vaccinated, but because they've been exposed. And probably in that age group, it may be close to 100%. If you want to follow the science, you would say the question here is immunity, not vaccination. And if they're immune, they should be allowed to stay no matter what else you think. They're kind of ignoring the best science.

