Bill Barr: Most damaging part of progressivism is its influence on culture wars

Former Attorney General Bill Barr blasted the left's influence in the culture war and said the Biden administration was all talk when it came to distancing himself from the more unpopular progressive issues – such as defending the police.

Bret Baier interviewed Barr on his new book, "One Damn Thing After Another," with the interview airing on "Special Report."

"You say the progressivism is one of the things that worries you on a number of different fronts," Baier said.

Barr responded, "Where I think it's ultimately the most damaging is in ... what people refer to as the culture wars, the educational system."

Baier then asked about Biden distancing himself from the defund the police movement, saying in his State of the Union address, "We should all agree. The answer is not to defund the police, [it's] to fund the police."

"There's a lot of political hurt that happened to Democrats because of that movement. The president is saying this, but do you think the administration is living it?" Baier asked.

Barr responded that what is lacking is the "will" to take steps to prevent crime from recurring.

"No, I think [the Biden administration are] pulling back. It's not just a question of funding the police. You have to fund the strike force officers that are working with the Feds [and] going after the shooters who are using guns. But you also need to put them in prison. You need prison space, … judges and prosecutors. It takes will to do it. And that's what's lacking in most of these cities. It's the will," he said.

"I see no effort to deal with either illegal immigration or the gang problem or the drug problem smuggling across the border. The border is becoming essentially a no man's land that's largely controlled by the Mexican cartels. The Mexican cartels are becoming increasingly powerful," he continued.