Fox Nation revisits America's biggest cultural events over last 50 years

The Fox Nation series, "Who Can Forget?" looked back over the past 50 years to re-visit the most notable, compelling, outrageous and entertaining cultural moments in American history.

From the birth of the personal computer to the death of Elvis, the rise of Sarah Palin to the fall of the Berlin Wall, Tonya Harding to O. J. Simpson, the past half-century has had no shortage of memorable events and characters and it's all there.

In "Who Can Forget: 1987," Fox News co-host Steve Doocy remembered the epic saga of Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker.

In the mid-1970s, the Bakkers had become the country's first celebrity televangelists. They launched the "Praise The Lord" network and produced a talk show that became a massive hit.

The program included musical numbers, celebrity guests and, curiously, fundraising.

"One of my friends said PTL doesn't stand for 'praise the Lord' it stands for 'pass the loot,'" said Doocy.

Then it all starts to crumble.

In 1987, Jim Baker was exposed for having an extra-marital affair with an attractive young secretary who worked in his church named Jessica Hahn. To make matters worse, Bakker admitted to using church funds to pay off Hahn to keep quiet.

Tammy Faye made an emotional appeal to Americans, but she was lampooned for it, as her heavy eye-makeup ran down her face in streaks.

"It made Tammy Faye more sympathetic. It's like, 'Oh, that poor woman,'" recalled Doocy. "I interviewed her a couple of times. She could not have been nicer. She was a very loving person. She inspired so many people to really embrace whatever it is you want to be."

Eventually, Jim Bakker would get his comeuppance. In 1989, Bakker was convicted on eight counts of mail fraud, 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison and ordered to pay a $500,000 fine. Bakker served only five years and was paroled in 1994 after he appealed the sentence.

The year 1987 was also a pivotal one in American media, as FOX broadcasting was launched as an alternative to the big three networks, ABC, NBC, CBS. And with the creation of FOX came the edgy hit series Married with Children that changed the sitcom genre forever.

Watch "Who Can Forget: 1987," for all that and more, including the very first time that a Soviet president ever set foot on American soil, as President Ronald Reagan and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev signed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty to limit the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

