Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden's younger sister Valerie Biden Owens announces book deal

'Growing Up Biden' will be released in April

By David Rutz | Fox News
close
Media top headlines June 24 Video

Media top headlines June 24

Rose McGowan speaking out in support of Britney Spears on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight,' Christie Smythe discussing her strange relationship with ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli, and MSNBC’s Joy Reid talking over Christopher Rufo in their debate on critical race theory round out today's top media headlines

President Biden's younger sister and trusted strategist Valerie Biden Owens has a book deal, according to reports.

Owens' "Growing Up Biden" will be released in April and will delve into both her family life and her career working for her older brother. She was an adviser on his 2020 election team and managed his two earlier unsuccessful bids for the presidency in 1988 and 2008, and she also briefly moved into his home and helped him when Biden's first wife and infant daughter were killed in a car accident in 1972.

"Our family’s story is a very American one — full of joy but also shadowed by tragedy," Owens said in a statement to the Associated Press. "What we Bidens learned long ago is a timeless lesson: that family matters, possibility can emerge from pain, and the ties that bind us together are stronger than anything that might pull us apart. So this will be a story of one family — but our story, I hope, will resonate and inspire."

BIDEN'S SISTER, DESPITE CALLS FOR UNITY, SCOFFS AT SUGGESTION BIDEN, TRUMP COULD WORK TOGETHER: ‘WHY?’'

Owens is close to her brother and also managed his elections to the U.S. Senate in Delaware. 

The book is being published by Celadon Books, a division of Macmillan Publishers, which released President Biden's 2017 book "Promise Me, Dad," about his late son Beau.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP


 


 

David Rutz is a senior editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @davidrutz.