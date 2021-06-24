Biden's younger sister Valerie Biden Owens announces book deal

President Biden's younger sister and trusted strategist Valerie Biden Owens has a book deal, according to reports.

Owens' "Growing Up Biden" will be released in April and will delve into both her family life and her career working for her older brother. She was an adviser on his 2020 election team and managed his two earlier unsuccessful bids for the presidency in 1988 and 2008, and she also briefly moved into his home and helped him when Biden's first wife and infant daughter were killed in a car accident in 1972.

"Our family’s story is a very American one — full of joy but also shadowed by tragedy," Owens said in a statement to the Associated Press. "What we Bidens learned long ago is a timeless lesson: that family matters, possibility can emerge from pain, and the ties that bind us together are stronger than anything that might pull us apart. So this will be a story of one family — but our story, I hope, will resonate and inspire."

BIDEN'S SISTER, DESPITE CALLS FOR UNITY, SCOFFS AT SUGGESTION BIDEN, TRUMP COULD WORK TOGETHER: ‘WHY?’'

Owens is close to her brother and also managed his elections to the U.S. Senate in Delaware.

The book is being published by Celadon Books, a division of Macmillan Publishers, which released President Biden's 2017 book "Promise Me, Dad," about his late son Beau.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP







