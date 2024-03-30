Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupt Easter Vigil service at St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

As thousands of Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in Times Square earlier in the day for "Palestinian Land Day," they took their protest to the Easter Vigil service at St. Patrick's cathedral in New York City on Saturday evening.

During the second reading, chants of "Free, free Palestine" could be heard ringing out during the service.

The protesters were quickly taken out of the service moments after, as many in attendance did not acknowledge the outburst.

The mass was led by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York.

TRUMP DEMANDS BIDEN TO ISSUE APOLOGY OVER 'BLASPHEMOUS' TRANS VISIBILITY DAY ON EASTER SUNDAY: 'APPALLING'

All over the world, millions gathered Saturday to protest the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) issued a call for prayer for peace in the Middle East and an end to the Israel-Hamas war in a statement before the start of Holy Week.

US CATHOLIC BISHOPS REQUEST PRAYERS FOR PEACE IN ISRAEL AHEAD OF HOLY WEEK

"As the Church enters Holy Week and Christ’s suffering on the cross and his resurrection are made present to us so vividly, we are connected to the very source of hope," the statement said.

Since the start of the war in Israel, the USCCB has consistently issued calls for peace, prayer, fasting and the release of hostages captured by Hamas. The conference has also decried the deaths of civilians.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Thousands of innocent people have died in this conflict, and thousands more have been displaced and face tremendous suffering," the bishops said. "This must stop."

Fox News Digital's Christine Rousselle contributed to this report.