Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Biden's nominee to oversee banks is a 'neo-socialist': John Kennedy

Saule Omarova faces steep climb to confirmation as comptroller of the currency

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
John Kennedy on contentious interaction with Biden currency comptroller nominee Video

John Kennedy on contentious interaction with Biden currency comptroller nominee

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., discusses why he asked Saule Omarova if she was a member of the communist party during her nomination hearing to be comptroller of the currency.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., expanded Friday on his contentious interaction with Comptroller of the Currency nomineee Saule Omarova over her past views, at one point saying he wasn't sure whether to call her "professor or comrade," telling "America's Newsroom" that she was effectively a "neo-socialist."

GOP SENATOR SAYS BIDEN'S ‘RADICAL’ TREASURY PICK COULD ‘TURN BANKING INTO… THE DMV’

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: It's clear to me based on her current records that the president has nominated a neo-socialist. And I ask her a question yesterday during my time … given that she went to Moscow State University and studied scientific communism, I asked her if she'd ever been a member of the Communist Party. It took me a couple of questions but she finally said ‘yeah.’ And then Sherrod Brown, my chairman, Senator Brown went crack-brained on me and tried to stop me from asking questions and I promptly told him to shut up. I just think the American people are entitled to know that the president has nominated somebody to regulate our banks who believes, as she said, in getting rid of banks, and she used to be a member of the Communist Party.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Sen. John Kennedy trashes Build Back Better bill: It's just a festival of bad ideas Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This article was written by Fox News staff.