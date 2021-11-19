Biden's nominee to oversee banks is a 'neo-socialist': John Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., expanded Friday on his contentious interaction with Comptroller of the Currency nomineee Saule Omarova over her past views, at one point saying he wasn't sure whether to call her "professor or comrade," telling "America's Newsroom" that she was effectively a "neo-socialist."

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: It's clear to me based on her current records that the president has nominated a neo-socialist. And I ask her a question yesterday during my time … given that she went to Moscow State University and studied scientific communism, I asked her if she'd ever been a member of the Communist Party. It took me a couple of questions but she finally said ‘yeah.’ And then Sherrod Brown, my chairman, Senator Brown went crack-brained on me and tried to stop me from asking questions and I promptly told him to shut up. I just think the American people are entitled to know that the president has nominated somebody to regulate our banks who believes, as she said, in getting rid of banks, and she used to be a member of the Communist Party.

