Biden's meeting with Mexican president proves he doesn't want border security, Homan argues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan criticized President Biden's conversation with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for entertaining amnesty talks. On "America Reports" Wednesday, Homan argued Biden showed he does not care about border security despite record illegal immigration and rapidly increasing amounts of fentanyl crossing into the country.

BIDEN, MEETING WITH MEXICAN PRESIDENT, URGES HELP FROM REGION TO STOP BORDER SMUGGLING

TOM HOMAN: It's a huge pull factor. If you look back over time, every time we talk about amnesty on the record, more migrants come. They want to be a part of that giveaway program. So just that discussion yesterday, the president of Mexico knew exactly what he was doing. It's going to cause more people to cross the border. And again, Border Patrol are overwhelmed, and it's a national security issue this time. We got nearly 900,000 gotaways. This is just going to make the situation at the border even worse. And President Biden should have come out strong. Not one word to the Mexican president about how he can help him secure the border. And that goes back to my point I've been pushing for over a year. He doesn't want to secure the border. He hasn't done one thing to slow the flow.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: