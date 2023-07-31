'Biden's DOJ henchmen' tried to intimidate Hunter's ex-associate before testimony: Nancy Mace

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., argued President Biden's Department of Justice tried to "intimate" Hunter Biden's former business associate Devon Archer before his congressional testimony on Monday. Mace joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss why she believes the department took action to intimidate Archer just days before speaking with the House Oversight Committee on the Biden family's business dealings.

NANCY MACE: We should get information to corroborate documents we've seen, whether it's suspicious activity reports, bank records, etc., but also… the big question is the million-dollar question is whether or not Joe Biden was in the room by phone or in person and any of his involvement in any of these deals that we're seeing. And we've seen evidence of corruption and money laundering and bribery. Was Joe Biden in the room when these things were taking place? And that's what we want to figure out today. The other thing I want to say about this letter, this explosive letter, that came out on Saturday, this is the Biden's DOJ henchmen saying basically to Devon Archer, sure, you can do this interview with the Oversight Committee on Monday, but we're going to intimidate the witness before you do that. And I was just shocked when that letter came out on Saturday. I hope that Devon Archer will get in the room and tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, and that that interview will be released to the American people as soon as possible.

At least five House Republicans have called on lawmakers — who are currently enjoying a legislative recess — to return to Capitol Hill after the Department of Justice asked Hunter Biden's business partner Devon Archer to surrender to prison. The request came over the weekend before Archer was scheduled to testify to Congress Monday on the Biden family, Hunter's business dealings and the alleged role of his father, President Biden, in securing these deals.

Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.; Mike Johnson, R-La.; Chip Roy, R-Texas; Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo.; and Dan Bishop, R-N.C., each said on social media Sunday that lawmakers should return to Washington, D.C. for an emergency hearing to discuss potential DOJ interference in the congressional investigation into President Biden and Hunter Biden .

"The DOJ is now actively committing the crime of obstructing a congressional investigation," Gaetz wrote. "If Devon Archer isn't in the witness chair Monday, we better haul every SOB at the DOJ before congress EVERY DAY to make them pay for this."

Gaetz said that if Archer is not in the witness chair for his testimony on Monday, Attorney General Merrick Garland will be called to testify.

In another post, Gaetz said the DOJ's request for Archer's surrender is "all because Hunter's problems and Joe’s problems merge with the testimony of Devon Archer."

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York sent a letter to Archer on Saturday requesting he surrender to prison concerning his 2018 felony convictions for his role in a conspiracy to defraud a Native American tribe. He was sentenced in 2022 to one year behind bars, but the sentence has been repeatedly postponed over a series of appeals.

