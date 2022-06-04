Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

IMMIGRATION
Published

Biden’s border crisis is one of the ‘worst humanitarian crises in the world:’ Rep. Buddy Carter

The Georgia lawmaker joined a Republican Congressional delegation to the southern border to see the border crisis for themselves

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
President Biden ‘enabling’ border crisis: Rep. Buddy Carter Video

President Biden ‘enabling’ border crisis: Rep. Buddy Carter

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., slams the Biden administration for policies that are encouraging illegal immigration and for ‘ignoring’ the problems hurting American communities.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., unpacked his visit to the southern border, emphasizing the ongoing crisis the Biden administration is "ignoring." On "Fox & Friends Weekend," Carter urged President Biden to take action to "turn off the tap" flooding the southern border and American communities. 

MIGRANT SHELTERS NEED MORE VOLUNTEERS, GOVERNMENT HELP AHEAD OF TITLE 42 LIFTING

Coverage of the border crisis picked up as Title 42 was set to expire.

Coverage of the border crisis picked up as Title 42 was set to expire. (John Moore/Getty Images)

REP BUDDY CARTER: Well, unfortunately, I was hoping that I would see improvements, but I didn't see any improvement whatsoever. Still overcrowding. Still, the Border Patrol agents are overwhelmed. One of them described it as being like working with a bucket in front of a fire hydrant. Don't send anymore buckets. Turn off the tap! That's what needs to happen. But instead, the Biden administration are just enabling this by essentially ignoring the situation. As we all know, Joe Biden has never been to the border, not as a vice president, not as a senator, not as president. And he doesn't understand. He hasn't seen what I've seen and what others who have been down to the border have seen. And that is really one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world right now. 

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

There must be consequences for people breaking the law: Rep. Buddy Carter Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.