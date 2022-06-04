Biden’s border crisis is one of the ‘worst humanitarian crises in the world:’ Rep. Buddy Carter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., unpacked his visit to the southern border, emphasizing the ongoing crisis the Biden administration is "ignoring." On "Fox & Friends Weekend," Carter urged President Biden to take action to "turn off the tap" flooding the southern border and American communities.

MIGRANT SHELTERS NEED MORE VOLUNTEERS, GOVERNMENT HELP AHEAD OF TITLE 42 LIFTING

REP BUDDY CARTER: Well, unfortunately, I was hoping that I would see improvements, but I didn't see any improvement whatsoever. Still overcrowding. Still, the Border Patrol agents are overwhelmed. One of them described it as being like working with a bucket in front of a fire hydrant. Don't send anymore buckets. Turn off the tap! That's what needs to happen. But instead, the Biden administration are just enabling this by essentially ignoring the situation. As we all know, Joe Biden has never been to the border, not as a vice president, not as a senator, not as president. And he doesn't understand. He hasn't seen what I've seen and what others who have been down to the border have seen. And that is really one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world right now.

