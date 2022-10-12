Biden is wrong for claiming Republicans have nothing to run on - they can run on him: Gutfeld

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld argued on "The Five" Wednesday Republicans can run on Joe Biden's track record in office, despite the president's claims they have no political platform.

GREG GUTFELD: When he [President Biden] says that Republicans have nothing to run on, he's wrong. They can run on him, and they could run on the Democrats who continue to deny, claim that crime doesn't exist, that inflation is a mirage, and that the border is secure. Their strategy is like a drug addict in an intervention. It's just, "What? n\Nothing happening here!" 2022, it's been like a long exercise in denial. But the big story, one of the two big stories, Biden begged the Saudis not to cut oil production until days before the midterms. And why would he do that? It smells just like, I mean, it's almost just like hiding the [Hunter Biden] laptop. It's like, here's a big problem, let's bury it, hide it or delay it, so it won't hurt us politically. So he didn't really care that the Americans were suffering at the gas pump. He just didn't want it to affect the Democrats. That's kind of sleazy. It sounds a lot like burying the laptop to me.

