Russia 'will ignore' US troops sent to Eastern Europe: Fred Fleitz

Fleitz says US troops won't deter Russia from invading Ukraine

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Former president of the Center for Security Council Fred Fleitz on the State Department vowing Russia would face consequences for invading Ukraine.

Former president of the Center for Security Council Fred Fleitz told "America Reports" on Monday that he does not know the purpose of the Biden administration sending U.S. troops to Eastern Europe.

FRED FLEITZ: I was watching the press conference and the media seemed fairly confused. We have 8,500 troops who are being committed to Eastern Europe but not going into Ukraine, they are not going to stop Russia from attacking, 

I think Russia will ignore them. It looks to me as if the Biden administration wants to be seen as doing something, and I want to say, John, I don’t want American troops in Ukraine but I don’t know what the purpose of the deployment and I don’t think media knows either.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

US troops won't deter Russia from invading Ukraine: Former NSC chief of staff Video
