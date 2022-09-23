Biden senior adviser Gene Sperling questions what an easing of inflation would look like

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senior adviser to President Biden Gene Sperling questioned what an easing of inflation would look like and whether it would be enough Friday on "Your World."

SPERLING: I think most of the signs there suggest that inflation will ease. I think the question that's right to ask - will it be enough? Will it be fast enough? Will it mean families are still not facing higher prices … at the grocery line? Those are all real questions. We're concerned. We're not trying to deny those things. What we're trying to make clear is there's also a lot of strength and resilience in this economy and that this president is the one who is actively looking every day to pass legislation to lower health care premiums for 13 million people by $800 to cap prescription drug costs at [$]2,000 per year.

