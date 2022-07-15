Biden's remarks on meeting with Saudi dictator was the 'longest speech about nothing': Tyrus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Tyrus slammed President Biden's remarks from Saudi Arabia on his meeting with Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the "longest speech about nothing" Friday on "The Five."

TYRUS: I guess if a handshake or a fist bump, somehow just because you pull the fingers back it's different, but the same. It's laughable. I also like the fact that he said "I don't believe him, but he told me he didn't do it. So, you know, and then I said, I think he didn't do it." And the only thing they said – "They'll partner with us, with clean energy." When is that going to be? Because right now, we've got enough partnering with green energy. When are we going to see some actual stuff? That was the longest speech about nothing, and the fist pump was probably more on the other side. The prince was like, I don't want to shake this guy's hand, I don't want to acknowledge him. Okay, here you go. And there was – no, they didn't come out together with a great announcement. It was nothing. He just came back, and he said basically everything that he was going to do, he didn't really do, but stay tuned.

