Biden's refusal to send rockets to Ukraine shows 'complete lack of strategy' from White House: Victoria Coates

Former Trump deputy national security adviser Victoria Coates denounced President Biden's decision Monday not to send rocket systems to Ukraine that could potentially reach Russia, arguing on "Fox News Live" that the move shows a "complete lack of strategy" from the White House regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

VICTORIA COATES: It’s really remarkable. I mean, from the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, President Biden has repeatedly told Vladimir Putin what he will and will not do, and meanwhile, Putin's put everything on the table up to and including nuclear weapons.

And here we are telling him, "Oh, we are not going to provoke you." It’s just emblematic of the administration’s complete lack of strategy on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has a plan. He has a strategy, he wants to win. The administration has no plan and they're not unleashing what weapon Putin's truly afraid of, which is our stable, clean U.S. energy and instead, they’re continuing to thwart the development of that, while he threatens to starve off Europe. Again, it just makes no sense.

