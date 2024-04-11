Biden mocked after 'I'm in the 20th century' gaffe: 'Finally got something right'

Critics mocked President Biden on Wednesday after he told Arizona voters to "elect me, I'm in the 20th century" during a White House press conference, before quickly correcting himself.

Biden made the remarks during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and answered a question from NBC's Peter Alexander, who asked the president for his reaction to a recent ruling by the Arizona state supreme court that outlawed abortion in nearly all circumstances.

"Elect me, I'm in the 20th century," Biden said, before correcting himself.

Conservative commentators quipped the president "finally got something right."

"21st century, not back then," Biden said quickly, correcting himself. "They weren't even a state."

Podcast host Stephen Miller noted this was an unscripted question, as the president relied on a list of reporters to call on during the press conference.

"If this was your elderly parent or grandparent, you would pull them off the stage," Steve Cortes, a former adviser to Donald Trump, posted to social media. "Not allow them to run for reelection of the most powerful country on earth."

The Arizona Supreme Court issued a ruling on Tuesday reverting the state back to a 160-year-old, pre-statehood law that outlaws abortion in nearly all circumstances.

The law would also make it a felony for anyone who "provides, supplies or administers to a pregnant woman, or procures such woman to take any medicine, drugs or substance, or uses or employs any instrument or other means whatever, with intent thereby to procure the miscarriage of such woman, unless it is necessary to save her life," potentially carrying a prison sentence between 2 and 5 years.

The law, which was codified in 1913 after Arizona became a state, includes an exception in cases where the mother's life is at risk.

"Biden is a man of the 20th century. Oh boy," Conservative journalist Ian Miles Cheong simply wrote.

"Biden finally got something right. He said, ‘I’m in the 20th century,'" commentator and author Jim Rickards said.

Biden acknowledged he had a list of reporters to call on during the press conference.

"Who do I call on next? Hang on a second. I got my list here. Hang on. I apologize," Biden said.

Trump adviser Jason Miller wrote, "a bridge to the 1900s."

The Citizen Free Press posted the clip to X and said, "Biden is so gone."

