Biden relies on reporter list, notes during White House joint press conference with Japanese PM

President Biden’s use of cards and a list of reporters’ names made another notable appearance on Wednesday.

Biden gave remarks in a joint press conference outside the White House with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Throughout the presser, Biden looked down at the podium as he spoke to answer questions, using what looked like notes as seen from the reflection in his sunglasses.

Biden also remarked that he had a "list" of reporters to call on next.

"Who do I call on next? Hang on a second. I got my list here. Hang on. I apologize," Biden said.

In the Oval Office earlier that day, Biden could also be seen referring to what appeared to be notes while welcoming Kishida.

"Well, Fumio, welcome back to the White House. Welcome back to the Oval Office. It’s good to have you here. Good to see you again. When we were here last year, we said the role being played by the United States and Japan is becoming even greater. And we… I couldn’t agree more with your assertion back then. And what we see in our joint support for Ukraine on the face of Russia's vicious assault is just outrageous," Biden said.

Throughout the Biden administration, the president has been called out for both referring to notes during events and calling on reporters from pre-approved lists.

Back in March, Fox Business’ Edward Lawrence asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the president being caught referring to notes during meetings with other prime ministers.

"If I may, the president, I noticed, had note cards at the border when he was doing his briefing there. He also had note cards last Friday with the Italian prime minister. Why does the president rely so heavily on note cards?" Lawrence asked.

Jean-Pierre shot back, "You're upset because the president has note cards? You're asking me a question about the president having note cards?"

The reporter replied, "I’m asking why does he rely so heavily­–"

She cut him off, stating, "The president who has had probably one of the most successful first three years of an administration than any modern day president? He's done more in the first three years than most presidents who have two terms. You're asking me about note cards? I don't think–"

In October Biden was caught holding a note card that featured the names and images of reporters during a press conference. All the names on the list were called on during the event.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates stated that having a list of reporters is not unusual for presidents.

"As is typical for presidents, he had a list of reporters he planned to call on. No, he did not have advance knowledge of the questions," Bates said, citing a 2014 transcript from President Obama.

