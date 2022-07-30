Biden does not know what Americans are living through, or he does but tries to say 'it ain't bad': Karl Rove

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Karl Rove delved into President Biden's state of mind in the wake of the United States entering a recession Saturday on "One Nation."

KARL ROVE: Either [Biden] doesn't know what we're living through, or he knows what we're living through and he's trying to tell us that it ain't bad. And neither one of those is good for his standing with the American people. There's a reason why this president has the worst approval numbers of any modern president at this time in his term — in his first term.

Nobody else is as bad as this guy. And it's because he and the people around him in the White House have misplayed things like this time and time again. You put your finger on it. "Kabul was a great success, and isn't that fantastic?" And, "Inflation [is] transitory, and now it's transition, not recession." We're not that dumb.

