Biden gun control address reveals how much of a 'train wreck' his presidency is: Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, roasted President Biden's gun control address on "Hannity" Thursday, rebuking the president and Democrats for exploiting a tragedy to score political points and advance their longstanding calls for tighter gun control legislation.

SEN. TED CRUZ: Just about everybody agrees he’s doing a terrible job. Just about everybody agrees this is a train wreck. And you know what’s frustrating about it? He’s not willing to change. He’s not willing to change course. This speech tonight, once again he chose to double down on hard-Left divisive politics. Listen, I was at Uvalde last week the day after the shooting. I was there with the local officials and with law enforcement and with family members. What happened in Texas is horrific.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: WHO ARE THE VICTIMS KILLED AT UVALDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL?

And anyone with any heartbeat is horrified that 19 little boys and girls were murdered, that two teachers were murdered. And what does Joe Biden and the Democrats do? They don’t come back and say, "Let’s unite behind law enforcement to stop criminals, to keep our kids safe." Nope. They immediately demagogue and say the solution is to take away your weapons, to disarm law-abiding citizens.

WATCH THE FULL CLIP BELOW: