Biden grilled for claiming restaurants kick people out ‘for being gay’

President Biden is being criticized by some on social media for seeming to suggest that gay Americans being expelled from restaurants is a widespread occurrence in 2022.

During an event celebrating the passage of The Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday, Biden remarked, "When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, this is still wrong."

Biden's comments were met with questions and criticism on Twitter.

"PRO TIP: People in America aren’t getting thrown out of restaurants for being gay. But in just the last couple years, they HAVE been thrown out for being Christian. And they have been thrown out for being unvaccinated," Jesse Kelly, a conservative commentator, tweeted.

CHRISTIAN GROUP LAMBASTES VIRGINIA RESTAURANT FOR 'STUNNING' SERVICE DENIAL: 'RELIGIOUS DISCRIMINATION'

Matt Walsh also cast doubt on Biden's argument. "This scenario has not happened anywhere in the country, is not happening, and never would happen. It is entirely a figment of the leftist imagination," he wrote.

"Give him credit: No president has ever done more to solve completely made up, non-existent problems than Joe Biden," said podcast host Gerry Callahan.

Radio host Dana Loesch tweeted, "I've never seen a gay person thrown out of a restaurant but I have seen progressives run conservatives out of restaurants. Just ask @SarahHuckabee."

Richard Grenell, who was the first openly gay man to serve in a presidential cabinet, tweeted, "This only happens if it’s a gay conservative because the intolerants are on the Left now."

BIDEN PAID ‘DISTURBINGLY HIGH PRICE’ FOR GRINER ADMITS LEFT-WING COLUMNIST

"Doesnt matter how imaginary or inflammatory the America that Biden conjures is, his delusion mobilizes democrats, that’s all he cares about," said radio host Buck Sexton.

Alex Sears, a social media and digital strategist worker at the Republican National Committee, tweeted, "This actually did happen, except the group that was thrown out of a restaurant was Christian."

"President Non Sequitur has spoken," Editor of Pluribus Jeryl Bier tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Respect for Marriage Act passed both chambers of Congress with bipartisan support. In the Senate, it passed by a vote of 61-36, and in the House of Representatives, it passed by a vote of 258-169.