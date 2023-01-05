Biden's 'going to gaslight us' when he visits the southern border, some critics warn

President Biden will "gaslight" the American public when he heads to the southern border on January 8, Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro warned, suggesting he won't bring a spotlight to the migrant crisis.

"This guy is going to gaslight us when he goes there. He's going to talk about how great it is. He's not going to talk about the mess," Pirro said Thursday on "The Five."

Biden has announced he will head to El Paso, Texas, to meet with local officials for his first-ever visit.

The administration announced new border enforcement policies, including an expansion of a humanitarian parole program for Venezuelan nationals to include Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans.

Pirro said the president needs to acknowledge the gangs, fentanyl and human trafficking at the southern border and not deny its existence.

She argued if he refuses to talk about it, he is "complicit" in the crisis.

"Until you tell me you're going to give money to Border Patrol, you're going to make sure that there are arrests for fentanyl, that this cashless bail where people arrested for fentanyl, illegals are released immediately – until you change those laws, these people are still entering as ‘gotaways.' So it's all talk," she explained.

"The Five" co-host continued, saying she believes Biden is only heading to the border because Democrats were hammered over the issue during the midterm elections.

"I believe that the moderate Democrats who were in trouble this last midterm said, 'Joe, you got to go down there. If you don't go down there, we're all in trouble,'" she said.

"This is a situation where his own party is forcing him to go there saying, ‘how dare you?’ This is an invasion of the southern border of people we know nothing about," Pirro added.

"MS-13, Latin Kings, fentanyl, killing 100 people a day in the United States. And you're la-di-da and telling us the border is secure. [It's] nonsense until he proves that it is secure. I don't believe a word he says."