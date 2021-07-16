Former CIA officer on Psaki's 'alarming' announcement: We're moving slowly from 'freedom to tyranny'

Former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright on "Fox & Friends" Friday raised concern over the Biden administration consulting with Big Tech on speech censorship.

BRYAN DEAN WRIGHT: I think that what we are watching is the slow croach from freedom to tyranny. You see, one of the things that I know from my career and all of the intel analysts that I worked with is when a country is moving from freedom to tyranny, one of the things that we look for is a government taking control of the media, and, specifically, the speech. Namely, who can say something, what they can say and if, in fact, they cleared that with government sources.

…

So, what is concerning here isn't just about media bias, we have the media government telling a private industry who can speak based on what they define to be the truth. That's incredibly alarming, because then the secondary piece is the folks that speak against what the government has determined to be true are going to be silenced or de-platformed, right?

…

So, that's what I'm concerned about. I think most reasonable Americans are concerned about this. And I think it's time for anyone who understands this, whether you be a conservative who is targeted or a free-thinking critical person should stand up and say, enough, this is wrong.

