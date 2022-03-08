Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Fitzpatrick slams Biden for refusing to change course on oil production: 'You can't reason with crazy'

Congressman returns from trip to Ukraine border, says Russian oil imports must be banned

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa, joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss how the U.S. could unleash American energy to supply the U.S. and American allies.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., slammed the Biden administration for its energy policy as the White House faces growing calls to ban Russian oil imports. Fitzpatrick, who returned from a trip to the Ukraine border, joined "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday arguing "you can't reason with crazy" as he explained the importance of unleashing American energy to reduce the global alliance on Russian oil. 

BRIAN FITZPATRICK: Yeah, you can't reason with crazy. This is common sense. A third-grader could tell you this. We have all the energy resources we need in this country, not only to be energy independent in America, but also to be the largest energy exporter to Europe so that they don't need to rely on Russia or Saudi Arabia or anybody else. Everybody knows the answer to this. It's politics, pure and simple, that's blocking this administration from doing the right thing. 

