Gingrich on 'Fox & Friends': Biden's 'censorship' board would totally violate the Constitution

Mayorkas admits he ‘could have done a better job’ explaining mission of ‘disinformation’ board

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich on the Biden administration establishing a new disinformation governance board.

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that President Biden’s "disinformation board" would totally violate the U.S. Constitution. The former House Speaker said DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should be impeached after the effort to "exercise censorship."

MAYORKAS ADMITS HE ‘COULD HAVE DONE A BETTER JOB’ EXPLAINING MISSION OF ‘DISINFORMATION’ BOARD

NEWT GINGRICH: This is a good example of big government socialism at work. This is a censorship board. The First Amendment of the Constitution says you can’t make any law that affects free speech. So Mayorkas – who I think should be impeached immediately and the board should be defunded immediately – Mayorkas is essentially explaining that they are going to break the Constitution, exercise censorship and that’s what it is, censorship. And we’re supposed to trust their appointees who are all left-wingers to be fair and neutral. This is nonsense. These people are crazy. I think we need to understand what they are trying to do is a total violation of the American Constitution.

