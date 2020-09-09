Biden campaign admits removing Washington Redskins logo from family photo, cites copyright concerns

The Biden campaign confirmed Wednesday that it was behind the removal of a Washington Redskins logo from a decades-old photograph of Joe Biden and his young son.

The logo-less photo aired on CNN Monday night during a special called "Fight for the White House: Joe Biden's Long Journey."

CNN AIRS PHOTO OF BIDEN AND SON WITH WASHINGTON REDSKINS LOGO REMOVED FROM SON'S HAT

A campaign aide told Fox News the logo was removed from the photo because it is "copyrighted" and claimed that such a step is "a very common practice on campaigns."

Washingtonian Magazine, citing a CNN source, first reported that the network had received the altered photograph from the Biden campaign. The source vowed to Washingtonian that future airings of the special would feature the original image.

CNN did not respond to Fox News' initial request for comment on Tuesday.

The Democratic nominee and former vice president initially shared the photo on his Facebook page in June to commemorate Father's Day.

As of Wednesday, that Facebook post appears to no longer be active though the image itself can still be found in the page's "Timeline Photos" album.

NewsBusters also noted on Wednesday that CNN had aired the original photograph as it was included in a video at last month's Democratic National Convention.

In July, the Washington Football Team announced it would be retiring the nickname "Redskins," which had long been criticized as being offensive to Native Americans.

The franchise, which will be called the Washington Football Team during the 2020 NFL season, was facing both corporate and public pressure to change its name after 87 years following the death of George Floyd.