Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Biden's answers were ‘foggy’ at times, like Reagan at end of presidency, CNN’s Van Jones says

Biden’s press conference was criticized by conservatives who also found some of his answers confusing and divisive

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Biden defends presidency, blames Republicans for stalled agenda Video

Biden defends presidency, blames Republicans for stalled agenda

Congressional correspondent Jacqui Heinrich breaks down Biden's press conference on 'Special Report.'

President Biden gave some "foggy" and "meandering" answers during his marathon press conference Wednesday and--at times-- resembled former President Reagan at the end of his presidency, CNN’s Van Jones said. 

Jones addressed Biden’s response to a reporter’s question on whether he will ask Vice President Harris to be his running mate for a second term. The president was also asked if he was pleased with Harris' effort on voting rights, which failed to pass in the Senate a short time later.

Biden was succinct with his answer, and responded, "Yes and yes."

Van Jones said it is alright for a president to be meandering-- as long as the administration's winning. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Van Jones said it is alright for a president to be meandering-- as long as the administration's winning. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Jones said the response seemed to draw attention due to the fact that so many previous answers were foggy and meandering.

Media questions Biden on administration shortcomings at press conference Video

"You could be a foggy, meandering president—say like Reagan near the end—if you’re winning," he said. "But if you’re foggy and meandering on key questions, and you’re also not winning, then you got a real problem."

Biden’s press conference was criticized by conservatives in the media who also found some of his answers confusing and divisive. The White House was forced to issue a statement to clarify his position on Ukraine.

But Biden's supports would likely point to the fact that the press conference was nearly two hours and criticism from the right was all but certain. His predecessor, President Trump, was also accused by his fiercest critics of lacking the mental acuity to hold the office.

Pres. Ronald Reagan gives a thumbs up gesture while returning to the White House.    (Photo by Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images)

Pres. Ronald Reagan gives a thumbs up gesture while returning to the White House.    (Photo by Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images) (Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images)

The comparison to Reagan was likely tied to allegations that the 40th president may have had Alzheimer’s at the end of his second term in office, which has been disputed. Reagan announced his diagnosis five years after leaving office.

"I now begin the journey that will lead me into the sunset of my life.  I know that for America there will always be a bright dawn ahead," his letter read. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Story tips can be sent to Eddie.DeMarche@fox.com and Twitter @EDeMarche.