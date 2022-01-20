Biden's answers were ‘foggy’ at times, like Reagan at end of presidency, CNN’s Van Jones says

President Biden gave some "foggy" and "meandering" answers during his marathon press conference Wednesday and--at times-- resembled former President Reagan at the end of his presidency, CNN’s Van Jones said.

Jones addressed Biden’s response to a reporter’s question on whether he will ask Vice President Harris to be his running mate for a second term. The president was also asked if he was pleased with Harris' effort on voting rights, which failed to pass in the Senate a short time later.

Biden was succinct with his answer, and responded, "Yes and yes."

Jones said the response seemed to draw attention due to the fact that so many previous answers were foggy and meandering.

"You could be a foggy, meandering president—say like Reagan near the end—if you’re winning," he said. "But if you’re foggy and meandering on key questions, and you’re also not winning, then you got a real problem."

Biden’s press conference was criticized by conservatives in the media who also found some of his answers confusing and divisive. The White House was forced to issue a statement to clarify his position on Ukraine.

But Biden's supports would likely point to the fact that the press conference was nearly two hours and criticism from the right was all but certain. His predecessor, President Trump, was also accused by his fiercest critics of lacking the mental acuity to hold the office.

The comparison to Reagan was likely tied to allegations that the 40th president may have had Alzheimer’s at the end of his second term in office, which has been disputed. Reagan announced his diagnosis five years after leaving office.

"I now begin the journey that will lead me into the sunset of my life. I know that for America there will always be a bright dawn ahead," his letter read.

The Associated Press contributed to this report