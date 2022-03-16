Biden putting America 'in jeopardy' with focus on climate change: Rick Perry

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tuesday on "Hannity," former Energy Secretary Rick Perry said that President Biden's administration "truly is willing to put the world in jeopardy to send a message to his buddies on the political side of things that he's going to hold firm for them on this climate change issue."

"He really dislikes the oil and gas industry so much that he's willing to jeopardize not just our future, but the future of our allies around the world. It is unconscionable," added Perry.

Perry also highlighted that Saudi Arabia is considering accepting the Yuan rather than U.S. Dollar for Chinese oil sales.

"The idea that we were - our country, led by our president - going to Venezuela, going to Iran, going to countries that hate us and asking them to increase their [energy] production wasn't lost on the Saudis. They watch that, they see a president who attacks the natural resources in their country, and then they see this president go and deal with the Iranians," Perry said.

Perry noted that Iran "hates" Saudi Arabia and directly conflicts with the Saudis daily. Iran even attacked a Saudi refinery while Perry served as energy secretary, he said.

"This message from the Biden administration to the rest of the world, but particularly to the woke left, that I'm going to do what you demand me to do, which is bring the oil and gas industry to its knees. That message is being heard loud and clear from the boardrooms across America to the federal reserve, all across this country," Perry said.

The United States has "an enormous amount of energy" available, he added.