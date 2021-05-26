Biden admin ‘in damage control’ mode on Wuhan lab questions: Mark Meadows

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told "America Reports" on Wednesday that the Biden administration is doing "damage control" mode amid the investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

MARK MEADOWS: This is the Biden administration today in damage control for what they actually took was actions against the interests of the American people. When we look at it, they turned a blind eye to China. And what we also know is that Dr. Fauci already in May of 2020, almost a year ago, and a little over a year ago suggested that there was no there there. So either he was uninformed or he was not looking at an additional intel assessment that many others had access to.

…

Here's what I do know is to suggest that China all of a sudden is going to have this epiphany and going to be really transparent and allow us to look at it is ignoring what we already know. Is that China has something to hide. They've been hiding it. The Biden administration needs to be tough on China. And sadly, what we're seeing today is more bureaucratic double talk.

…

I have no confidence that they're going to hold China accountable. We don't have to look any further than their first 100 days in office to see that they are more in appeasement mode than they are in attack mode. But I can say this. When you listen to the reporting that just came out with the way that they're describing the reason why they shut this down, it's just mind-boggling to suggest that someone at the Biden State Department wants to shut something down in order to protect Donald Trump. I mean, it defies logic. No one with common sense would believe that that's the reason why they're doing it. It's not based on junk science. It's based on real intel. We need to get to the bottom of it. It doesn't take 90 days to do it. What it does is it takes a top administration at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and we have not seen that yet.

