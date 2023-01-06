Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot

While giving remarks commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot of January 6, on Friday, January 6, President Joe Biden got the crucial date wrong.

During his speech about the tragedy and lingering consequences of the 2020 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, Biden claimed the date was "July the 6th."

The President gave the speech to a crowd of guests gathered for a White House medal ceremony on Friday in honor of Capitol police and others who defended the building and the lawmakers inside voting to certify the 2020 election at the time.

Biden gave out medals to 14 individuals, some of them being posthumous recipients.

Honoring those awarded, Biden said, "All of it was fueled by lies about the 2020 election but on this day two years ago our democracy held because we the people...did not flinch."

While speaking to those in attendance about the impact that the several hour-long riot had on the global community, Biden made the obvious gaffe.

He said, "Not a joke. If I can halt for a second and just say to you, the impact of what happened on July the 6th had international repercussions beyond what I think any of you can understand."

Clips of the gaffe quickly circulated Twitter, earning mockery from Biden’s prominent critics. Popular pro-Trump account The Columbia Bugle commented that Biden "can’t even get the date right on his propaganda show."

Popular conservative comedy account "Mostly Peaceful Memes" wrote, "Beyond the pale."

Conservative influencer ALX gave a snarky comment, tweeting, "Surely an unforgettable date which will live in infamy — just like the attacks on 7/11 and Diamond Harbor."

Podcaster Stefanie Daubert replied, "So embarrassing."

And Club for Growth vice president of government affairs, Scott T. Parkinson tweeted, "The gift that keeps on giving… #Bidumb," referencing Biden’s reputation as a gaffe machine.