Bernie Sanders attacks ABC for partnering with 'health care industry' advertisers at Dem debate

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., went after ABC at the third Democratic debate on Thursday night, decrying a network partnership with advertisers from the "health care industry."

"We need a health care system that guarantees health care to all people as every other major country does, not a system that provides $100 billion a year in profit for the drug companies and the insurance companies," Sanders said. "And to tell you how absurd the system is, tonight on ABC, the health care industry will be advertising, telling you how bad Medicare-for-all is, because they want to protect their profits. That is absurd."

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos moved on to the next candidate as Sanders' line earned some applause.

Sanders made a similar attack on CNN at the second debate round in July for its acceptance of sponsorships from the "health care industry."

"By the way, the health care industry will be advertising tonight on this program," Sanders exclaimed.

"Thank you, senator," CNN anchor/moderator Jake Tapper said. Then: "Senator Warren, it's your turn-"

"Can I complete that, please?" Sanders asked.

"Your time is up, 30 seconds," Tapper answered.