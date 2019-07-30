Watch: Bernie Sanders, CNN anchor Jake Tapper get into it during Democrat debate

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and CNN anchor Jake Tapper had an awkward exchange during the dabate Tuesday night after the 2020 candidate blasted the host network over one of its advertisements.

CNN kicked off the debate on the subject of health care, where Sanders gave a fiery defense of his signature legislation Medicare-for-All, before then taking aim at Tapper's question of whether the policy is "political suicide" for Democrats a "Republican talking point."

"By the way, the health care industry will be advertising tonight on this program," Sanders exclaimed.

"Thank you, senator," Tapper cut him off. "Senator Warren, it's your turn-"

"Can I complete that please?" Sanders asked.

"Your time is up, 30 seconds," Tapper shot back.

But that didn't stop the Vermont senator from finishing his message, which was welcomed with cheers by the Democratic audience.

"They will be advertising tonight with that talking point," Sanders added.