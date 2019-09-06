Behar lashes out at retiring GOP politicians, accuses them of cowardice toward Trump

Retiring Republican politicians are cowardly not to speak out against President Trump, "View" host Joy Behar argued on Friday.

"What I don't understand is if some of them don't like Trump, and you're leaving anyway, why not just say something about it?" she asked. She was responding to news that more than a dozen Republican members of Congress have announced their imminent retirement.

"The level of cowardice in the Republican Party right now is despicable," she said before suggesting that many Republicans secretly thought Trump was an "idiot."

Behar also speculated that Republicans were leaving because they didn't like being the minority party in the House of Representatives.

REPUBLICANS FACE WAVE OF HOUSE RETIREMENTS

Co-host Meghan McCain pushed back when Behar suggested that Republicans were retiring because they "got their tax breaks." Behar was referring to the massive tax reform package that President Trump got through Congress. Democrats have derided the measure as a giveaway for the wealthy.

McCain said she thought that Republicans might have gotten tired of being held responsible for everything that President Trump did. "I think at a certain point, you're sick of taking the abuse," she said.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg seemed to defend Republicans, pointing out that departing politicians received criticism even when they did speak out against Trump. "They got a lot of hell for that. ... 'Why did you wait?'''