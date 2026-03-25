BBC taps ex-Google exec as new director general following Trump documentary controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) announced its new director general Wednesday after last year's fallout over its controversial Trump documentary.

Matt Brittin, a former Google executive who oversaw the tech giant's operations in Europe, Middle East and Africa, has been tapped by the BBC board to lead its news division.

"The BBC needs the pace and energy to be both where stories are, and where audiences are," Brittin said in a statement. "To build on the reach, trust and creative strengths today, confront challenges with courage, and thrive as a public service fit for the future."

Brittin is set to enter the role in May.

TRUMP, BBC AGREE ON MEDIATOR FOR $10 BILLION LAWSUIT OVER JAN 6 DOCUMENTARY EDITING CONTROVERSY

Brittin's predecessor, Tim Davie, resigned as a result of a BBC Panorama documentary that featured President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, speech, delivered before the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The documentary spliced two separate comments by Trump made nearly an hour apart in his Jan. 6 address, making him appear like he was calling for violence.

"We're going to walk down to the Capitol. And I'll be there with you. And we fight — we fight like hell," the documentary showed Trump saying, suggesting it was one seamless statement.

EX-BBC BOSS INSISTS ORGANIZATION DOESN'T HAVE ANTI-TRUMP BIAS AMID LAWSUIT OVER MISLEADING EDIT

However, in reality, Trump said, "We're going to walk down to the Capitol. And we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them, because you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong." It wasn't until 54 minutes later in the address that Trump called on his supporters to "fight like hell" for election integrity.

At another point in the speech, Trump said, "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

In December, Trump sued the BBC for both defamation and a violation of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act for $5 billion apiece.

LEGAL ANALYST PREDICTS TRUMP COULD WIN 'CONSIDERABLE' DAMAGES FROM BBC DOCUMENTARY LAWSUIT

A BBC spokesperson told Fox News Digital at the time, "As we have made clear previously, we will be defending this case. We are not going to make further comment on ongoing legal proceedings."

The BBC previously issued an apology for the edit and said it had pulled the program from its platforms, but a spokesperson for the broadcaster added, "While the BBC sincerely regrets the manner in which the video clip was edited, we strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim."

Earlier this month, Trump's legal team and the BBC agreed to enter mediation talks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP