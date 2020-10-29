Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini rips Girl Scouts: 'Supporting women' despite politics '= cancelled'

Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini took a swipe at the Girl Scouts organization for caving to the viral mob over its congratulatory tweet to Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

On Wednesday, the Girl Scouts of America drew heavy backlash from the left for commemorating the historic confirmation of Barrett on social media.

"Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the 5th woman appointed to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789," the Girl Scouts stated, ending with an emoji of hands raised up.

GIRL SCOUTS DELETES TWEET CONGRATULATING ACB BUT LEAVES HILLARY CLINTON POST

The post featured an image of Barrett; her two Supreme Court colleagues, Justices Elena Kagen and Sonia Sotomayor; former Justice Sandra Day O'Connor; and Barrett's predecessor, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In a statement released by the Girl Scouts following the post's removal, the organization said the post was "quickly viewed as a political and partisan statement," which was not its original intent.

"Girl Scouts of the USA is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan organization," the statement added. "We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women."

SCOTUS WON'T FAST-TRACK APPEAL OVER BLOCKING EXTENDED DEADLINE FOR PA MAIL-IN BALLOTS

On Wednesday night, Nardini fired back.

"Supporting women regardless if they agree with you = cancelled," the Barstool Sports CEO tweeted.

Critics of Girls Scouts pointed to other tweets celebrating prominent liberal leaders, including a 2013 tweet citing Hillary Clinton.

"Why is it so important to have female political #leadership in the United States? @HillaryClinton explains," the organization tweeted with a link to a Huffington Post article.

A spokesperson for the Girl Scouts told Fox News that the organization has "a legacy of highlighting women who have risen to the top of their fields, including leaders of both political parties and our judicial branch."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The spokesperson reiterated that while Barrett was congratulated as part of this decision, the post was removed to "minimize negative conversation" after being construed as a political statement.

"For over 100 years we have worked and we will continue to work for equality and to break down barriers for girls everywhere and support increasing the presence of women across all levels of government," the Girl Scouts added.

Fox News' Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.