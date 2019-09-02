Woman riding out Hurricane Dorian in Bahamas: 'Like you're stuck in a nightmare'

A woman riding out Category 4 Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas spoke to Fox News' Trace Gallagher Monday and described the situation as a "nightmare."

"We are experiencing, you know, hurricane conditions like we've never experienced before," Denise Lewis said on a special edition of "Shepard Smith Reporting."

"I had my family that had to be rescued moments ago... This is something like none other."

Five people so far have been confirmed dead and 21 have been injured as Dorian pummels the Bahamas.

Dorian has slowed to a standstill but maximum sustained winds still reached 145 mph, forcing people including first responders to continue taking cover.

Lewis described the experience with Dorian on Grand Bahama Island.

"The past several hours it seems like you're stuck in a nightmare, you know, you're inside your home. The winds are humming like a train that's going off the tracks," Lewis said.

Lewis said she has family scattered throughout the island riding out the hurricane and hoping to be rescued, including her mother who is in her 80s.

Lewis described what she could see from her home in the Bahamas.

"From what I can see, I can see a bit of roof damage, but for the most part it seems like a lot of flood damage. Most of the homes are flooded out," Lewis said.

Fox News' Trace Gallagher and Greg Norman contributed to this report.