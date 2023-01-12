Awkward moment on MSNBC as Andrea Mitchell scolds a colleague using 'pro-life' term

Things took an awkward turn on MSNBC after host Andrea Mitchell scolded a reporter in the middle of his report because he used the term "pro-life."

Reporter Garrett Haake was explaining to Mitchell why Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., had voted for two "anti-abortion bills" this week, despite telling MSNBC she wished her party would focus on birth control access as a measure to stop abortions instead.

"She told reporters after the fact that at the end of the day, she was, as she described herself, 'pro-life,'" Haake said of Mace. "She felt it was important to vote for these measures despite their potentially politically damaging — or politically unappealing appearance, if you will —" he began to say before being cut off by Mitchell.

"Garrett, let me just interrupt and say that 'pro-life' is a term that they — an entire group wants to use. But that’s not an accurate description," she scolded.

"I’m using it because it’s the term she used to describe herself, Andrea," Haake responded.

"I understand. I understand," Mitchell said. She filled in the awkward silence with, "Anyway, that was her explanation."

This unusual moment was immediately followed by more silence as it appeared Haake did not know whether he should go on with his report. Ultimately, Mitchell stepped back in to direct him to change topics.

Last May, the Associated Press Stylebook recommended reporters avoid using the terms "pro-life" and "pro-choice" unless used in direct quotations. In October, the AP rejected "fetal heartbeat" and "late-term abortion" as valid terms.

On Wednesday, House Republicans used their new majority status to pass two bills related to abortion.

One bill condemned political violence against pro-life crisis pregnancy centers and was opposed by nearly every Democrat. The measure passed in a 222-219 vote, with just three Democrats supporting it.

The resolution was proposed after a wave of violent acts against crisis pregnancy centers, churches and other pro-life organizations came from pro-choice activists in response to the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision.

Approximately 70% of abortion-related threats of violence in the U.S. since the Dobbs decision have been against pro-life groups, Christopher Wray, the head of the FB I, said at a recent Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing.

Another bill, passed by the GOP but opposed by Democrats, penalized doctors who did not try to save the life of infants born alive after a failed abortion procedure. That bill prompted anger from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

