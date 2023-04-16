Children's author Judy Blume declares support for trans rights after defending J.K. Rowling

Children’s author Judy Blume defended "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling in an interview Sunday, following Rowling's comments defending women’s rights.

Blume spoke with British publication The Times on upcoming adaptations of Blume’s book as well as the documentary "Judy Blume Forever." During the interview, Blume remarked on Rowling as someone she admired.

"’And I love her," Blume told The Times. "I am behind her 100 per cent as I watch from afar."

Rowling has been outspoken on views about the differences between biological sex and gender, which many progressives and trans activists called transphobic. Rowling has slammed critics who say her words are "harming" trans people, saying such "hyperbolic accusations are thrown at anyone who challenges this ideology."

However, Blume noted that she did not have extensive contact with Rowling beyond meeting her earlier in her career.

"No, no. I met her very early on in her Harry Potter career, and she said to me, ‘Oh, my sister and I used to read all your books,’ and she talked about ‘Deenie.’ I think once or twice we sent each other little notes. But I haven’t been in touch with her during this tough time. Probably I should," Blume said.

The Times writer remarked during the interview on the irony that Blume’s books were historically attacked by right-wing critics while Rowling face attacks from left-wing commentators.

"You would probably know better than me, and I’m not up on every word that’s been said. But it can also be said that [Rowling’s] a victim of Twitter, because people believe what they read on Twitter, whatever you actually said," Blume responded.

After the article was published, Blume received criticism for her comments. She responded to the critics on her Twitter account, suggesting she was taken out of context regarding her perspective on the trans community.

"I wholly support the trans community. My point, which was taken out of context, is that I can emphasize with a writer—or person—who has been harassed online. I stand with the trans community and vehemently disagree with anyone who does not support equality and acceptance for LGBTQIA+ people. Anything to the contrary is total bulls--t," Blume wrote.

She also cited an interview with Variety where she emphasized her support for the LGBT community following education bills pushed by Republican leaders like Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

"What are you protecting your children from?" Blume said. "Protecting your children means educating them and arming them with knowledge, and reading and supporting what they want to read. No child is going to become transgender or gay or lesbian because they read a book. It’s not going to happen. They may say, ‘Oh, this is just like me. This is what I’m feeling and thinking about.’"

She added, "Or, ‘I’m interested in this because I have friends who may be gay, bi, lesbian.’ They want to know!...I just read a book that was wonderfully enlightening to me. It’s called ‘Gender Queer’ [a memoir by Maia Kobabe]. It’s probably the No. 1 banned book in America right now. And I thought, ‘This young person is telling me how they came to be what they are today.’ And I learned a lot, and became even more empathetic. That’s what books are all about."

During the same interview, Blume criticized recent efforts to edit Roald Dahl’s books.

"What do I think about rewriting the Roald Dahl books? I think if Roald Dahl was around, you would be hearing what he thinks about that," Blume said.

She added, "Whatever he is, whatever he’s accused of being, there’s a lot of truth there. But the books are the books. Kids still love the books, and they love them the way he wrote them. So I don’t believe in that."