Atlantic writer declares GOP most ‘malicious and malignant party’ in US history

Atlantic contributor Peter Wehner condemned the Republican Party during a Thursday appearance on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House.

"It is the most malicious and malignant party, certainly in my lifetime," Wehner said of the GOP. "It is as malicious and malignant a party as I think we’ve seen in the history of our country."

When asked what would change the "incentive structure" to reform the GOP, Wehner suggested that "The most obvious way out John is for them to lose elections because what we’ve tested the proposition, is there anything other than losing power that will appeal to the conscience of the modern day Republican Party? And the answer is, no."

The Atlantic contributor did suggest one solution however, "And so what it requires is for people in this country to rise up and to vote the right way and to speak out and stand for truth and honor and what’s right and good."

He continued, "All any of us can do. All we can do is what we believe to be right and true. And we don’t know if it’s going to succeed or not. We’ve got to hope it will. We have to do everything we can to make it that way."

Wehner added that American citizens should be accountable and do the right thing.

"But, as it relates to the Republican Party, if they think that this is the path to power, to take power and to hold power, they’re going to do it. And there are no guardrails for this party," he said.

The same sentiment is shared by several members of Congress.

California Rep. Eric Swalwell, D., called Republicans "a chaos party" trying to foment "violence" in a rant Tuesday on MSNBC’s "All In with Chris Hayes."

"It’s very clear that Republicans have recognized that they can no longer win elections with votes, and so they’re leaning in hard to try to win elections with violence, and they are fomenting that violence right now," Swalwell warned.

The congressman and House Intelligence Committee member suggested that Republicans are both encouraging and turning a blind eye toward political violence.

"With the threats they’re making against the attorney general, with the online chatter that you continue to see, with the failure to condemn it on their side, and I see on my own social media channels, where the threats have escalated since Donald Trump’s residence was searched," he said.