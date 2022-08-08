Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC op-ed claims Republicans are ‘anti-cop,’ waging ‘war on law enforcement’

Writer Ja'han Jones said Trump and Republicans disdain law enforcement because of Jan. 6

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
Ingraham speaks with Minneapolis officers two years after the George Floyd riots

The ReidOut Blog writer Ja’han Jones scorched "pro-Trump Republicans," claiming they are the ones who are "anti-cop" and have "disdain for law enforcement," not those on the left calling to defund the police. 

"Conservatives — like Trump — don’t want true, equitable law enforcement," Jones claimed in his Monday op-ed. Pointing to purported support of protesters attacking police at the Capitol on Jan. 6, he claimed, "They want policies that will give them power and keep their so-called enemies (whether Democrats, antiracist protesters, or people seeking abortions) under their thumb."

Jones went further, suggesting: "In that light, it’s no surprise why Trump-loving Republicans, members of the self-proclaimed ‘pro-police’ party, have become quite critical of law enforcement in recent months."

A protester holds a sign calling for the defunding of police at a protest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday, Oakland police said. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

A protester holds a sign calling for the defunding of police at a protest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday, Oakland police said. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

THE CAPITOL RIOT AND REVISIONIST HISTORY: THE BATTLE OVER THE JAN.6 LEGACY

He argued the reason why is that "investigators and prosecutors at the state and federal level have begun circling Trump as they work to determine his exact role in the Jan. 6 violence. And Republicans are afraid."

Although the FBI is conducting an internal investigation into the bureau’s Trump-Russia investigation, Jones blasted Trump for "whining" and complaining that "law enforcement had been ‘weaponized’ against him," saying, "It’s a rich claim from a man who openly demanded the Justice Department investigate his political opponents and instructed police officers to rough up suspects."

The MSNBC writer appeared to equivocate growing skepticism with federal institutions with disdain for everyday police officers: "At the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas last week, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., laid out an elaborate plan to defund law enforcement agencies within the Justice Department, including the FBI."

BROOKLYN CENTER, MINNESOTA - APRIL 13: Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Daunte Wright face off with police near the Brooklyn Center police station on April 13, 2021 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

BROOKLYN CENTER, MINNESOTA - APRIL 13: Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Daunte Wright face off with police near the Brooklyn Center police station on April 13, 2021 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. ((Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images))

"As many people online noted, his proposal to defund the federal police clearly contradicts GOP talking points aimed at progressives who used ‘defund the police’ as a rallying cry to redirect police funding to social programs," said Jones.

He then condemned the GOP as "waging a public war on law enforcement who don’t obey their maniacal demands. It’s a reminder that conservatives’ reverence for law is a charade. They want servility instead."  

SEN. GRASSLEY: FBI 'PARTISAN VIEWS' SHAPED TRUMP, HUNTER BIDEN INVESTIGATIONS

Experts say the recent massive increase in Black Americans murdered was a result of the defund the police movement in 2020 following the death of George Floyd.

A Baltimore police officer posts himself near the intersection of W. North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue in West Baltimore, MD, on Friday, April 17, 2020.

A Baltimore police officer posts himself near the intersection of W. North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue in West Baltimore, MD, on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Rioters claiming to protest racism and police brutality in 2020 caused approximately $2 billion in property damage and at least 18 deaths.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.