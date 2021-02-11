Left-wing Atlantic writer bizarrely compares covering Trump to storming Omaha Beach on D-Day

Left-wing Yahoo "national correspondent" Alexander Nazaryan compared covering the Trump administration to being on Omaha Beach for the D-Day invasion in a piece for The Atlantic on Thursday.

"Covering the administration was thrilling for many journalists, in the way that I imagine storming Omaha Beach must have been for a 20-year-old fresh from the plains of Kansas," Nazaryan wrote. "He hadn’t signed up for battle, but there he was, liberating France.

"France, by the way, is where Trump called American soldiers who’d fallen in combat 'suckers' and 'losers.' When this magazine first reported those comments, Trump’s supporters denounced the Atlantic story as preposterous and offensive, even as outlet after outlet confirmed the reporting. They failed to realize that the preposterous and the offensive were the twin beacons of the Trump presidency. Journalists were merely going where he led. This was our Omaha Beach. I, for one, would have rather been in Hawaii."

Nazaryan appeared to be referring to journalists covering the D-Day invasion, not the soldiers themselves, but the comparison still drew widespread mockery. HotAir writer Allahpundit likened his comment to MSNBC anchor Katy Tur's comparison of reporters to firefighters storming a building.

The report in "The Atlantic" that he derided soldiers was denied by Trump and other officials, including John Bolton, a former Trump adviser who is now a staunch critic.

In a meandering article that joined countless others by reporters discussing the strangeness of covering the Trump White House, Nazaryan admitted he missed covering it, only three weeks into the Biden era.

"I miss it already. I miss it terribly, even if I miss little else about the past four years. Without quite meaning to, Trump reminded journalists that their relationship to power should be adversarial," Nazaryan wrote.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow made a similar remark in December when she said that she had learned from the Trump era not to blindly accept the words of government officials.

However, even Nazaryan took exception to the showboating style of some reporters in the Trump era, however, clearly referencing then-CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta's quoting of the poem on the Statue of Liberty during a 2017 exchange with Stephen Miller.

"A few journalists deserved your scorn, because they thought their microphones gave them moral, not merely journalistic, authority," he wrote. "Reporters did not really need to recite the poetry of Emma Lazarus, or question the provenance of a pie baked by Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. In doing so, they helped no one but themselves."

Nazaryan also said it was difficult to cover things he felt Trump got right, such as his push throughout last spring and summer to reopen schools. Criticized by Democrats and the media at the time, federal guidelines now strongly recommend schools reopen with proper safety measures as students suffer from the effects of isolated learning.

He cautioned fellow reporters to cover Biden aggressively, conceding the new president is "nice" and there will be a temptation to be gentler in coverage than with Trump.

"The thrill may be gone, but the work remains," he wrote.

The Yahoo correspondent has not troubled to hide his political views. In 2016, while with Newsweek, he compared Ted Cruz supporters in Iowa to Nazis. The Washington Post defended Nazaryan's take at the time as proof of only his overt bias, not necessarily that of the rest of the media.

Yahoo brought Nazaryan on as a natonal correspondent in 2018.