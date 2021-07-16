AP blasted for article sympathetic to fleeing Texas Dems: 'If scrambling for attention is stressful, tough'

The Associated Press came under fire Friday for its seemingly sympathetic article on Texas state Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. this week to prevent the legislature from voting on election reform bills.

"Democratic lawmakers who fled Texas to block a restrictive voting bill are living a life of scrutiny, stress and secrecy. The state legislators find themselves balancing a punishing schedule and other obligations all under a national spotlight," the AP wrote in a tweet Thursday with a link to the article.

"Many have left young children behind; most have other professional obligations back in Texas. All seem to be operating on minimal sleep," the AP wrote. Another part of the article outlines how one of the lawmakers' toddlers has become a "low-key Twitter star."

Critics took to social media to blast both the AP and the Texas Democrats themselves, with one calling the outlet's tweet a "clown tweet," and another suggesting that if it was Republicans fleeing their own state to stop a democratic process, "the AP would be excoriating them."

Another critic claimed the Democrats didn't have to worry about the "terrible optics" of their actions because the media was on their side, while another pointed out that the AP failed to explain how the voting law the Democrats were fleeing was "restrictive."

One critic even posted a screenshot of the AP's tweet alongside another screenshot with a headline pointing out Americans' distrust in the media.

Others, including House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., slammed the Texas Democrats, describing their actions as a "national embarrassment," and calling on their constituents to to vote them out of office, as well as mocking their "sightseeing" schedule and the fact they were posting about their food on social media.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to have the lawmakers arrested once they return to Texas and brought to Austin to fulfill their duties.