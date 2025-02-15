Army master fitness trainer speaks on 'culture of fitness' to prepare soldiers for 'lethality in combat'

A U.S. Army advertisement titled "Stronger People are HARDER to KILL!" released earlier in February saw branch project manager and master fitness trainer SFC Scott Dalrymple deadlifting and lifting weights.

Dalrymple joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Friday to discuss the advertisement and messaging shift for the U.S. military. Host Laura Ingraham asked why the message of strength was prevalent in the video.

TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDERS BANNING 'RADICAL GENDER IDEOLOGY,' DEI INITIATIVES IN THE MILITARY

"We created this video to promote the Army's holistic health and fitness program H2F," Dalrymple said of the ad released Feb. 9. "Basically, what that program is doing is preparing our soldiers for lethality in combat in the different pillars such as physical fitness, mental, emotional and spiritual."

Sleep is a major focus for the program, Dalrymple added. This comes as a sleep expert recently warned about the problem of chronic sleep deprivation across the country.

"So sleep, obviously, that's one of the big pillars that affects basically how you live your life day to day," Dalrymple continued.

"With the help of the personnel that are part of this program, we're going to be able to help soldiers and make them better war-fighters."

HEGSETH BANS FUTURE TRANS SOLDIERS, MAKES SWEEPING CHANGES FOR CURRENT ONES

Ingraham also asked whether military personnel are feeling positive about the prospects of fitness programs being effective under Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Both men were outspoken in their criticism of DEI policies and the "woke" culture they claim has caused problems.

TRUMP SAYS HE ORDERED FIRING OF MILITARY ACADEMIES' BOARD OF VISITORS

"There is definitely a culture of fitness that is coming to the military," Dalrymple noted. "It's something that has been in the works for a while that is needed to basically, you know, get back on track, and that's something we're working towards."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The minimalist advertisement featuring Dalrymple marks a tonal shift from some of the messaging the military used under former President Joe Biden's administration.

In 2021, social media was set ablaze over an animated video on the GoArmy YouTube page entitled "EMMA | THE CALLING | GOARMY" — unlisted as of press time — that was criticized as a "joke of an ad."