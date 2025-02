President Donald Trump says he is dismissing members of the Board of Visitors for each of the U.S. military service academies on Monday.

Trump made the announcement on social media, saying the dismissals would impact the Boards of Visitors for the U.S. Army Academy, or West Point, the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy and the Coast Guard Academy. Each academy's Board of Visitors is tasked with influencing and maintaining the curriculum and culture at the schools.

The boards consist of appointees from various sources, with six members being chosen by the president, four from the speaker of the House, three from the vice president, and one each from the House and Senate Armed Services committees.

The White House did not immediately clarify whether Trump's Monday order dismisses all members of the boards or only those who are presidential appointees.

"Our Service Academies have been infiltrated by Woke Leftist Ideologues over the last four years. I have ordered the immediate dismissal of the Board of Visitors for the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard. We will have the strongest Military in History, and that begins by appointing new individuals to these Boards. We must make the Military Academies GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote Monday.

Each of the academies declined to comment and deferred to the White House when contacted by Fox News Digital.

The move is the latest effort by Trump's administration to combat "woke" influences across the federal government. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has vowed to dismantle DEI within the Pentagon and across America's armed forces.

H egseth said this weekend that he is also welcoming Elon Musk's DOGE into the agency to streamline processes and "cut tail to put it to tooth," he said Sunday on the Fox News Channel.

"We know in a world where America's $37 trillion in debt, resources will not be unlimited, so every dollar we can find that isn't being spent wisely is one we can put toward a warfighter, so we welcome DOGE at DOD," he told "Sunday Morning Futures" anchor Maria Bartiromo.

"We will partner with them, and it's long overdue. The Defense Department's got a huge budget, but it needs to be responsible."

The former "Fox & Friends Weekend" host took the helm at the DOD last month after a deadlocked Senate confirmation vote ended with Vice President JD Vance's tiebreaker.