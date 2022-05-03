Arkansas governor shares steps his state has taken ahead of SCOTUS case on abortion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson reacted to the leaked Supreme Court decision draft that would overrule Roe v. Wade on Tuesday's "Special Report."

ASA HUTCHINSON: We believe in the independence of the judiciary and if you support that, then you have to be very concerned about this intentional attack on the court. And I do believe that the leaker will be caught. I think they'll be identified. It's a small number of people and with the techniques and interviews at the discretion of the investigation, they ought to be able to identify that one. And so that's something that the president and others should, in a bipartisan way, be speaking out against that kind of unethical conduct, at a minimum, that we see in this leak. But in terms of the overall question, I think about my past. For 35 years, I've been going to pro-life rallies, talking about the overturn of Roe versus Wade. And to think that it really emphasizes that engaging in the political side, engaging in who we elect to office, makes a real difference and who is on the court makes a difference.

…

This is, if the decision that has been leaked comes down in that fashion, first, it's a constitutional decision that says, you know, the right of privacy is not identified in the Constitution. Roe versus Wade was wrongly decided. And it goes back to the states. I think there'll be a robust debate in the states. States, just like in handling coronavirus, will come down on different directions on this. Arkansas is a pro-life state. We have already put a trigger law in place, and we're going to protect those lives if that decision comes down, that reverses Roe versus Wade. We also have to be able to provide for the maternal health. We have to be able to provide better adoption services. And I think that's gonna be a part of the discussion as well as it should be.

