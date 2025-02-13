Arkansas governor ridicules 'out-of-touch leftists' amid transgender sanctuary cities and DOGE battles

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called out "woke, out-of-touch leftists" amid recent decisions to establish a sanctuary city for transgender individuals and protest the Trump administration’s efforts through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cut wasteful spending.

Democrats have been criticized in recent weeks over bold stances against the president’s policies. On Tuesday, the Worcester City Council in Massachusetts voted to become the first sanctuary city for transgender and gender-diverse Americans.

Other Democrats have received backlash for speaking out — often in vulgar terms and in protest songs performed off-key — against Elon Musk’s efforts to work with the Trump administration to eliminate wasteful spending through DOGE.

"All that I see when I'm watching these desperate political stunts is a reminder of how thankful I am that Donald Trump is in the White House," Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders told "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Wednesday. "Honestly, it is sad and laughable what is taking place and just shows how out-of-touch the woke left really is."

Sanders said after Democrats lost "so badly" in November, one would think their tactics would change, but they don’t.

"While they're having these ridiculous displays, Donald Trump is literally freeing hostages and welcoming them into the White House," she told Fox News. "What a contrast. What a difference of what real leadership looks like, and I'm thankful that we have Donald Trump back there fighting for all of us."

The governor said she is "at a loss for words" that Democrats don’t understand where the American public is, pointing to how Americans wanted a leader who would bring "law and order to our country."

"The president is spot-on to go after all of these insane programs, get rid of them and make sure we're actually using taxpayer money wisely," she said. "He has not stopped since the day he stepped into office, and I don't think he's going to over the next four years. I think that the Democrats are terrified at what all he's going to find."

Trump is moving at "lightning speed," Sanders added.

"I think this is a person who is motivated and has a very clear priority list, and he's going to get it all done and get it done quickly," she said.