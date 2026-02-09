Arizona Mexican restaurant offering free meals to ICE agents sparks online reaction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arizona restaurant is making waves online for saying that it is giving free meals to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and other federal law enforcement personnel.

In a recent video shared on social media by the outlet Pulso, Sammy’s Mexican Grill is highlighted as a restaurant that respects federal immigration enforcement agents, and even offers them free meals.

In the video of a Spanish interview translated to English, Jorge Rivas, who owns the restaurant, says, "Everyone who works for ICE, all federal agents can come to Sammy's Mexican Grill. Here, they will be treated with respect and as they deserve."

In a recent podcast interview published on The Ray Stevens Show on Feb. 4, Rivas further explained that the restaurant has long displayed a sign welcoming law enforcement and offering them free meals.

"We here at Sammy, which is the name of our restaurant, Sammy's Mexican Grill. We have a sign if you come into the door into the restaurant, it just says, ‘Welcome to Sammy's, where law enforcement always eats free,'" Rivas said.

"And we have this sign for about five, probably five years or more," Rivas added. "And that's because we personally feel that it is important to recognize the sacrifice that law enforcement does every day protecting every single citizen, putting their life on the line, even though they don't know personally who are they protecting. But, you know, you and I know that once we're in trouble, we call 911, and we expect someone to show up as soon as possible."

Rivas is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump and has been active in state Republican politics. He ran unsuccessfully in the GOP primary for Arizona's 7th Congressional District last year.

San Diego Red reported that the restaurant has faced fierce criticism online, and has been "inundated with a renewed wave of threatening phone calls, hateful messages on social media, and calls for a boycott."

Tensions over ICE have increased after the death of Renee Nicole Good , who was shot and killed in January in Minneapolis by an ICE agent after she allegedly attempted to ram an officer with her vehicle after refusing to exit it.

Protests against federal agents have continued to escalate since the Border Patrol killing of Alex Pretti on Jan. 24.

In January, ICE reported that it has had an over 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks aimed at officers and an 8,000% increase in death threats.

The restaurant previously faced backlash in 2016 for the owner publicly supporting Trump's presidential campaign.

Rivas told Fox News Digital it was important to give law enforcement support, particularly ICE agents who are "being attacked."

"We must give them our support," he said, adding it was "not correct" if they didn't get the respect they deserved.

